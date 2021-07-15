American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.88 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOUT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AOUT stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 497,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,116. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

