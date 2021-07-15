Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 81,566 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $126,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 78,468 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.