Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,305,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,635 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $143,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $247,302,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,425 shares of company stock worth $2,272,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

