Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $133,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,005,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

