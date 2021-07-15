Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,040 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Monster Beverage worth $163,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,254,000 after acquiring an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.22. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

