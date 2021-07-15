AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $1.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $9.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,619. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,423 shares of company stock worth $11,557,254. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 326.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

