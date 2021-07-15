Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ames National by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ames National by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ames National by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ames National by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ames National by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Ames National has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $27.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $215.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

