Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 691,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 9,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $63,097.01. Also, CEO Brett Mcbrayer bought 10,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 169,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

AP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,505. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.15. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

