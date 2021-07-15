Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $8.73 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.8% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $533,880.00. Insiders have sold a total of 31,665 shares of company stock worth $2,672,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.46. 78,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,871. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

