Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Takes $464,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.73. 3,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

