Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Takes Position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

GBLI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.99. 10,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $389.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Global Indemnity Group Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.