Analysts Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post $920.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.50 million to $920.99 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $806.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,864. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.