Analysts Expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in Embraer by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.49. 25,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.98. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

