Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.62. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

