Analysts Set Expectations for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the financial services provider will earn $12.22 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2022 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNC. Stephens lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.48. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,179,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

