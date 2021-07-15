Analysts Set Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Target Price at $20.63

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.
Several research firms recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.