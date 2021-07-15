Analysts Set Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Target Price at $20.63

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several research firms recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

LAND stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.53 million, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.