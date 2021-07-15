Analysts Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target at $1.99

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 90.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.