Analysts Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target at $1.99

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 95.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,902. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

