Analyzing Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and 17 Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $34.16 million 0.13 $16.01 million N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 2.53 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.15

Legacy Education Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance 46.55% -51.77% 170.32% 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Legacy Education Alliance and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 59.00%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group beats Legacy Education Alliance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

