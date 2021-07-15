Andra AP fonden Buys 7,900 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 82.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth about $57,211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,998,000 after purchasing an additional 843,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

