Andra AP fonden Makes New $201,000 Investment in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 115,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $10,633,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of CAE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.98, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

