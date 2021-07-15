Andra AP fonden Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of BCE by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $83,322,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at about $78,634,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in BCE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 128.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

