Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after buying an additional 576,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,033,000 after buying an additional 614,694 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.