Andrew John Partridge Sells 1,869 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TPTX traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.45. 387,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,869. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
