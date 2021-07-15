Andrew John Partridge Sells 1,869 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TPTX traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.45. 387,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,869. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

