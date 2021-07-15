Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NYSE:AOMR opened at $17.67 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

In other news, General Counsel Dory Black acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Michael Fierman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

