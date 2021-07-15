Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,241.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,241.67 ($16.22).

ANTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,402.50 ($18.32) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.60.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

