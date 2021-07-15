AON (NYSE:AON) Given a $235.04 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on AON (NYSE:AON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Shares of AON stock opened at $230.43 on Monday. AON has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

