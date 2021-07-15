APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Down to $19.04

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $18.53. APA shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 46,081 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -314.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in APA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in APA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

