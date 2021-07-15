Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY remained flat at $$54.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.12. Aperam has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $2.5681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. Aperam’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

