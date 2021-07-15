Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 336,024 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $20,490,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00.

Shares of APO stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

