Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 122.3% from the June 15th total of 688,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised their price target on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,857,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 104,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

AMEH opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

