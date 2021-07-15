Apria (NYSE:APR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apria (NYSE:APR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Apria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Apria stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $931.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

