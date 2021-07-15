Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $917,700.30 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $2.21 on Thursday, reaching $153.60. 26,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,074. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 32,175.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 122,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 121,622 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

