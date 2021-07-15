AQR Capital Management LLC Has $103.59 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,111,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,345 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of AutoNation worth $103,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total value of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

