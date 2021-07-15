AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 119,425 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,425 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Trane Technologies worth $120,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $190.94 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $99.73 and a 52 week high of $193.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $661,478.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $41,192,892. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

