Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

ABR stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.06. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

