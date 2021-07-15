Ares Management Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Management in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $65.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 240,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 953,229 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 115,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 27,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,881,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

