Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,070 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $156,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,740 shares of company stock valued at $31,274,342 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET stock opened at $369.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $378.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

