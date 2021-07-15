Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 714,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFVU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $7,984,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $3,824,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. V stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

