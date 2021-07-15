Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,994,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

NASDAQ FTAAU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 461,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

