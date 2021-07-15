Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $7.66 Million in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 765,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $4,999,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $2,254,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $500,000.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

ACTDU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. 503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.