Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAACU. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $131,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $149,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $329,000.

OTCMKTS:NAACU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,089. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

