Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $5.53 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,103. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.43.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $731,281.23. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,525 shares of company stock valued at $15,538,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

