Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $35.17 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

