Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 271,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at $2,586,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELY. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

