Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.45 Million Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.06% of HealthStream worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $3,082,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $889.16 million, a P/E ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.44.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

