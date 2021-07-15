Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.65 Million Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 538.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,796 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $2,381,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $139.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $145.55.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.