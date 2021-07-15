Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.71% of Zumiez worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 167.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 128,844 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Zumiez by 2,553.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Zumiez by 37.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 76,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $679,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $801,189.73. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,616. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

