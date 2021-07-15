Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,910,172.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

