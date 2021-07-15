Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Up 419.9% in June

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 419.9% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,757,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASTI remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 52,581,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,936,312. Ascent Solar Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

