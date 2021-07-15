Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Up 419.9% in June

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, an increase of 419.9% from the June 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,757,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASTI remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 52,581,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,936,312. Ascent Solar Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile
